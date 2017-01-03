Missouri Governor-elect not supporting state funding for MLS stadium
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, Missouri Republican Governor-elect Eric Greitens delivers a victory speech in Chesterfield, Mo. Greitens said Monday he opposes taxpayer money to help build a new soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis. (Jeff Curry/AP)
ST. LOUIS — Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens is standing firm on his decision to not support state funding for stadiums, including the proposed $200 million soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Greitens, speaking Monday, said he has "completely ruled out" state funding for stadiums, making it unlikely that a request for $40 million in tax credits for the soccer stadium project will be granted.
The investor group SC STL is seeking up to $80 million in city funding, in addition to state tax credits, in hopes of building a stadium that will attract a Major League Soccer expansion team. A spokesman for SC STL did not immediately respond to an interview request.