Piatti continues to underline his importance to Montreal

• MLS – Atlanta United FC 1 (Jones 40’), Montreal Impact 1 (Piatti 45’+5’, Jackson-Hamel 90’+3’)

GAME RECAP IN A SENTENCE

On the verge of going six consecutive games without a win to open the MLS season, Montreal pulled it out very late against 10-man Atlanta, with substitute Anthony Jackson-Hamel serving as the goal scoring hero deep into injury time.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

After missing two games through injury, Argentine ace Ignacio Piatti was back in the starting 11 for Montreal, as was defender Victor Cabrera, who returned from suspension – although he was forced out before the end of the first half due to injury, and Hassoun Camara shifted into the middle, while Chris Duvall took over on the right. Calum Mallace started in central midfield in place of the suspended Marco Donadel.

Montreal started brightly, with Piatti pulling the creative strings, and carving out early scoring chances for himself and Dominic Oduro. But it was Atlanta who struck first, punishing the home side after a poor clearance by goalkeeper Evan Bush. With Montreal’s defence caught flat-footed, Héctor Villalba played a through ball for Kenwyne Jones who slotted past a shell-shocked Bush.

It was a cruel sucker punch, but Montreal would level the score just before the break. Patrice Bernier played a great pass for Matteo Mancosu that released the Italian on goal and led to a foul from Atlanta defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez. Montreal was awarded the penalty, and Pirez was shockingly shown a red card. Piatti converted from the spot to get the Impact back into the game.

Montreal struggled to make the most of its numeric advantage until the 62nd minute when coach Mauro Biello replaced Mallace with the more attack-minded Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla. The Canadian youngster looked lively right from the start, and suddenly Montreal’s attack looked more dangerous. Canadian Anthony Jackson-Hamel came on for Oduro in the 83rd minute, and it proved to be another astute switch by Biello. With Montreal pressing for a late goal in injury time, Jackson-Hamel brilliantly redirected a hopeful shot by Hernan Bernandello that snuck inside the near post, sending the Stade Saputo crowd into celebration mode.

KEY MOMENT

90’+3’ GOAL! Montreal 2-1 Atlanta: With the game winding down, Atlanta was scrambling to hold on and clear its lines as Montreal pinned them down deep in their half. The ball eventually found its way to Hernan Bernandello, who unleashed a low and hopeful shot from outside the box that looked to be going wide. Anthony Jackson-Hamel, though, redirected it and arrowed the ball into the near corner past sprawling Atlanta goalkeeper Alec Kann. At first, it looked like the ball took a wicked deflection and that Jackson-Hamel knew very little about it, but replays showed that the Canadian forward redirected it with a deft flick with the inside of his right foot. A cheeky finish!

TALKING POINT

Was Jackson-Hamel offside on the winning goal? Looking at the replay, there was a hint of offside. But it wasn’t conclusive, and you can’t expect the referee to make a tight call like that unless he’s certain. Atlanta may grumble about it, but they don’t have any grounds to complain. Now, the penalty decision late in the first half, that’s a different matter. Atlanta defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez shoved Matteo Mancosu in the back in the box, and it was a clear penalty. But a straight red card? Never.

QUICK TAKE

Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla is going to be a hell of a player someday. The Canadian under-17 star is a dynamic attacker, who is very good on the ball, displays fancy footwork, and plays with a sense of fearlessness in the attacking third. His introduction in the second half breathed new life into the Impact attack, as he bamboozled defenders with his pace and deft touch in tight areas. Coach Mauro Biello has been smart to slowly bring along the teenager, and it’ll be interesting to see if he can have a major impact over the course of the season as he gets more playing time.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Ignacio Piatti, Montreal: The Argentine was terrific in his return, creating chances for himself and others, converting from the penalty spot just before halftime, and doing his usual outstanding job of orchestrating the Impact’s attack. He had five shots on the day – two on target – and caused plenty of problems for Atlanta defender Mark Bloom with his deft touches and intelligent runs of the ball. Montreal is a completely different team when he’s in the starting 11, and that was evident when you compare this game to the club’s recent outings in which they looked pretty anaemic in attack.