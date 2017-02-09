Soccer Central podcast: No natural successor to Lahm

Philipp Lahm played in his 501st competitive game for Bayern against Wolfsburg in the German Cup on Tuesday. (Matthias Schrader/AP)

On the latest edition of the Soccer Central podcast: DW Sports contributor Stefan Bienkowski discusses the latest news from the Bundesliga, including Philipp Lahm’s retirement announcement.

Also, hosts James Sharman and John Molinaro chat with Adrian Bradbury of Football for Good to recap the Africa Cup of Nations.

To listen to Thursday’s podcast, CLICK HERE

Sportsnet's Soccer Central podcast
Sportsnet's Soccer Central podcast (featuring James Sharman, Thomas Dobby, Brendan Dunlop, and John Molinaro) takes an in-depth look at the beautiful game and offers timely and thoughtful analysis on the sport's biggest issues.
Listen Now
| iTunes
| Subscribe
More from Sportsnet
Person of Interest: Bayern Munich's Philipp Lahm
Naoko Asano
African Cup champion Cameroon soars up latest FIFA rankings
Associated Press