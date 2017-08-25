The Big Question: Bigger impact if they stay – Sanchez or Coutinho?

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Sportsnet wants to know what you think, so have your say by voting in the poll and posting your opinion in the comments section below. Then tune in to Sportsnet’s Premier League coverage on Saturday morning as soccer commentators James Sharman, Craig Forrest and Danny Dichio debate “The Big Question.” We’ll mention the best reader comments on air.
Watch five Premier League games live on Sportsnet this weekend:
Saturday, August 26
• Crystal Palace vs. Swansea City, 9:30 a.m. ET (Sportsnet East, Ontario, West and Pacific)
Sunday, August 27
• Chelsea vs. Everton, 8:00 a.m. ET (Sportsnet East, Ontario, West and Pacific)
• West Bromwich Albion vs. Stoke City, 8:00 a.m. ET (Sportsnet World)
• Tottenham vs. Burnley, 10:30 a.m. ET (Sportsnet ONE)
• Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 10:30 a.m. ET (Sportsnet World)