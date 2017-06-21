Portland Cascadia Cup match pushed to Sunday night

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The start time for Sunday’s Major League Soccer match between the Seattle Sounders and the Portland Timbers has been pushed back to 7:30 p.m. because of high temperatures in the forecast.
The Cascadia Cup rivalry game was originally scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. local time. But the National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures hovering around 100 for the afternoon hours.
The late start means the field will not be in direct sunlight at all during the game.