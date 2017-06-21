Portland Cascadia Cup match pushed to Sunday night

PORTLAND, Ore. — The start time for Sunday’s Major League Soccer match between the Seattle Sounders and the Portland Timbers has been pushed back to 7:30 p.m. because of high temperatures in the forecast.

The Cascadia Cup rivalry game was originally scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. local time. But the National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures hovering around 100 for the afternoon hours.

The late start means the field will not be in direct sunlight at all during the game.

