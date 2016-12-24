Watch the Premier League live on Sportsnet on Boxing Day

It’s that time of year again in the Premier League.

The holiday season is upon us, with 26 matches on tap over the course of a week. Due to the high volume of games in a short period, this is the time of the year when teams’ squad depth is tested.

The action begins on Boxing Day with league leaders Chelsea facing a selection headache. Manchester City and Liverpool will try to keep pace with the Blues, while relegation candidates Swansea City and West Ham United square off in a massive six-pointer.

Here are the games to keep close tabs on in the Premier League on Boxing Day and December 27…

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth

(Watch it at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sportsnet East, Ontario, West and Pacific)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has a selection dilemma ahead of the Boxing Day clash with Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Top scorer Diego Costa and midfield stalwart N'Golo Kante are both suspended. Summer signing Michy Batshuayi is in line to start up front, while Cesc Fabregas could be Kante's replacement. Eden Hazard is doubtful with a minor knee injury and is in a rush to be fit for Monday's game.

As for Bournemouth, the in-form Nathan Ake is on loan from Chelsea, so he is ineligible to play. Simon Francis may replace Ake at centre-back.

Even without Costa and Kante, Chelsea still has the depth to earn a 12th straight win. However, Bournemouth won at Stamford Bridge a year ago. Another upset could be on the cards.

Hull City vs. Manchester City

(Watch it at noon ET on Sportsnet East, Ontario, West and Pacific)

Manchester City has rebounded in recent weeks with back-to-back victories after winning just three of their previous nine Premier League games.

An away date with last-placed Hull City could lift City into second place after Boxing Day. The Tigers have conceded 36 goals this season, the second-highest amount in the league. Hull is also missing five players and Ryan Mason could also be ruled out.

City isn't exactly fully fit, either. Sergio Aguero is still serving his suspension, but Pablo Zabaleta is recovering from his knee injury and should be available. Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan are out indefinitely.

Based on Pep Guardiola's rotated starting XI against Arsenal last week, he could opt to deploy Raheem Sterling up front again. Fernandinho is available and John Stones should be back, but otherwise, it could be a similar team to the side that defeated the Gunners.

Watford vs. Crystal Palace

(Watch it at 7:00 a.m. ET on Sportsnet World)

The early kickoff on Boxing Day features Watford and Crystal Palace, who are only separated by six points.

Watford has lost four of its last five games. Meanwhile, Palace, fresh off sacking Alan Pardew, has won just one of its past 11 league matches.

Palace is also just one point above the relegation zone and is missing seven players. Shockingly, the London-based side has been stronger away from home, so it could be in prime position to post an upset.

Multiple goals have been scored in all but four of Palace's games this season. Neutral fans should be enticed to watch this match if they want entertainment to begin their Boxing Day.

Swansea City vs. West Ham United

(Watch it at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sportsnet ONE)

West Ham has picked up eight points in its last six games. Swansea has earned seven in that span, but its the Welsh outfit that is in the relegation zone entering Boxing Day.

The Swans will be without Ki Sung-yueng and Federico Fernandez, but have a fully fit squad otherwise. Meanwhile, West Ham manager Slaven Bilic will be forced to make at least one change. Pedro Obiang is suspended and Bilic is missing four other players after Diafra Sakho was ruled out for six to eight weeks.

Swansea has conceded 25 goals in 10 matches under coach Bob Bradley. However, eight of the team's 12 points have come at the Liberty Stadium.

Liverpool vs. Stoke City

(Watch it at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sportsnet World)

Liverpool enters the festive period in second place but it has three games in six days, beginning with Stoke City at Anfield on Tuesday.

Philippe Coutinho's absence could see Daniel Sturridge start up front. Joel Matip's ankle injury ruled him out of the recent Merseyside Derby and he may not recover in time for the Stoke game.

Stoke is dealing with a slew of injuries. Jack Butland, Geoff Cameron, Phil Bardsley and Stephen Ireland are all out. Marko Arnautovic is also serving the second game of his three-match ban.

The Reds have won the last two Premier League meetings with the Potters, which includes a 4-1 victory in April at Anfield.

