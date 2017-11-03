Premier League: What you need to know this weekend

The Premier League continues this weekend with Matchday 11, and Sportsnet will have live coverage of five games:

Saturday, November 4

• Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth, 10:30 a.m. ET (Sportsnet East, Ontario, West and Pacific)

• Swansea City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 10:30 a.m. ET (Sportsnet ONE)

• West Ham United vs. Liverpool, 1:00 p.m. ET (Sportsnet East, Ontario, West and Pacific, and Sportsnet ONE)

Sunday, November 5

• Everton vs. Watford, 11:00 a.m. ET (Sportsnet East, Ontario, West and Pacific)

• Chelsea vs. Manchester United, 11:15 a.m. ET (Sportsnet World)

Here’s what you need to know ahead of this weekend…

THE BIG GAME

Chelsea vs. Manchester United: “Super Sunday” features a showdown at Stamford Bridge, where Jose Mourinho will return to the site of his greatest Premier League triumphs.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United could use a win. The Blues are clinging to fourth place, and three points would go a long way to getting them back in the title race after becoming somewhat of an afterthought in recent weeks. United sits second in the table, five points adrift of rivals Manchester City.

Chelsea have lost only one of their last 15 home Premier League matches against Manchester United (with nine wins). United has been getting solid contributions from their bench players, as their substitutes have scored a league-high seven goals this campaign.

Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses (thigh) has been ruled out, while industrious midfielder N’Golo Kante (thigh) is in race to get fit.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Leroy Sane, Manchester City: The German international is coming off a solid midweek performance in the Champions League, and will be looking to build upon it when City hosts Arsenal on Sunday. Sane has had a hand in 11 goals this seasons (six goals, five assists), more than any other player in the Premier League.

SPURS’ LLORIS OUT FOR AT LEAST 2 WEEKS

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is expected to be out of action with a groin injury for at two weeks. The Frenchman suffered the injury in Spurs’ midweek Champions League victory over Real Madrid. Lloris has started all 10 Premier League games for Tottenham this season, but he’ll be forced to sit out Sunday’s home game against Crystal Palace.

WIJNALDUM IN DOUBT FOR LIVERPOOL

Georginio Wijnaldum is doubtful for Liverpool’s game away to West Ham United on Saturday due an ankle injury. The Dutch midfielder picked up the injury during the first half of the Reds’ 3-0 win over Maribor in the Champions League on Wednesday. Liverpool are already without Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana (both with thigh injuries), while forward Sadio Mane remains sidelined with a hamstring issue.

WATFORD STRIKER DEENEY BANNED

Watford striker Troy Deeney was slapped with a ban by the FA this week after getting into a violent altercation last weekend. Deeney grabbed the face of Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen during extra time of Watford’s 1-0 home loss. Deeney has one goal and an assist in eight appearances this season. He will miss the next three matches, including Watford’s visit to Everton on Sunday.

INTERESTING STAT

THE BIG QUESTION

Every week, Sportsnet’s soccer panel will debate The Big Question. Have your say by voting in the poll below:

HE SAID IT

“We’re not the market leaders, we have to earn the right for everything we get. We are earning respect, a side that feels like it can do what the Premier League needs, but there’s still work to be done.” – Sean Dyche, Burnley manager.