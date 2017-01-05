Despite loss to Spurs, Premier League title still Chelsea’s to lose

Chelsea's Diego Costa. (Adam Davy/AP)

Soccer reporter John Molinaro joined Sportsnet 590 The FAN to discuss the latest from the Premier League, including the title race, Arsenal moving on from Arsene Wenger and the January transfer window.

