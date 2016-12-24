3 thoughts: Premier League’s managerial revolution

It is that time of year again when the Premier League hogs the spotlight and takes full advantage of the other top European leagues sensibly enjoying Christmas breaks.

Sure, English-based teams and players will struggle in the long-term because of their extended hours over the holidays, but for those of us who get to watch the matches it is glorious. Mind you, it might be a struggle for Craig Forrest, Danny Dichio and I to look full of energy on Sportsnet’s Boxing Day morning broadcast, if you know what I mean.

Here are my three thoughts for this week as I look back on my top newsmakers of 2016.

Leicester City

This was an obvious pick. The fact that so far this campaign Leicester appear to have reverted back to what we thought they should have been last season simply makes what happened even more magical. In fact, I will go as far to say that relegation for Leicester in 2017 would be the perfect final chapter, as well as winning the Champions League, but I guess now I am being greedy.

It just didn’t sound reasonable to discuss Leicester as title contenders, even as the wins kept mounting up, and the big clubs kept losing points. It was just weird; a nice story that would eventually get derailed. It was only when a top four spot for the Foxes was secured did we start to believe. It was almost fitting that on the day they clinched they weren’t playing. Leicester was nowhere to be seen, as Chelsea stole points from that wonderful Tottenham side, in turn handing the trophy to Claudio Ranieri’s team of journeymen and upstarts. What a story!

Boxing Day on Sportsnet:

Cristiano Ronaldo

As 2015 turned into 2016 there was a slightly disturbing narrative developing: Cristiano Ronaldo was in decline. It was inevitable, after all he was now in his 30s, the injuries were taking a toll, and those swashbuckling runs through the midfield didn’t occur as often as they had earlier in his career.

But CR7 has enjoyed a banner 2016 in which he has been on a goal a game pace, he won the Champions League and the FIFA World Club Cup, he claimed a fourth Ballon d’Or and, oh yeah, he managed to lead Portugal to an unlikely European Championship! How could we have ever doubted him?

Ronaldo has essentially reinvented himself as a footballer, and his teams are reaping the rewards. Ronaldo is arguably the greatest athlete to ever play the game, so how can we smirk when he suggests he wants to play until he is 40?

A Gaffer’s Heaven

As much as the insanely rich new TV deals have made the Premier League a playground for the worlds top soccer stars, it was in 2016 that the managerial moves overshadowed player transfers.

The arrival in the Premier League of Pep Guardiola, Antonio Conte and the return of Jose Mourinho made the last four months of 2016 very enjoyable for fans no matter who you supported. Each of these all-world gaffers had his struggles, and in particular seeing Guardiola look quite human for large parts of the season at Manchester City is a testament to the competitive balance of the Premier League.

The remainder of this season will be compelling, as it seems as if Conte’s Chelsea are unbeatable, Jose’s Red Devils have turned the corner, and Pep’s Blue Machine will find its way as he reinvents English football. Also, don’t forget what Jurgen Klopp is doing at Anfield, what Mauricio Pochettino is still working on at Tottenham and of course what Arsene Wenger tells us will eventually work at Arsenal.

