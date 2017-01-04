Who will be the next Premier League manager to get fired?

There’s a managerial upheaval going on in the Premier League at the moment as a number of clubs have ditched their managers in order to strengthen their chances of survival and fighting off relegation.

It all started just before Christmas when Crystal Palace fired Alan Pardew. Swansea City followed suit on Dec. 27 when it parted ways with Bob Bradley. Hull City became the latest team to make a change on Jan. 3 when Mike Phelan was dismissed, becoming the third Premier League manager to lose his job in two weeks.

So, who will be next?

