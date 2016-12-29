Chelsea chasing Arsenal’s Premier League win record

With 2016 winding down and 2017 on the horizon, the halfway point of the Premier League season is upon us.

Chelsea currently owns a six-point lead at the top of the table over Liverpool. Both sides will be in action on New Year’s Eve and on Jan. 2, respectively. The Blues are one win away from equalling Arsenal’s record of consecutive victories (13) in the Premier League, while the Reds try to keep pace.

Elsewhere, Manchester United faces Middlesbrough (Dec. 31) and West Ham United (Jan. 2) as it battles for a Champions League place.

Here are the 10 matches to watch on Matchday 19 and Matchday 20 in the Premier League.

MATCHDAY 19

Hull City vs. Everton

(Watch it at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sportsnet World)

Hull City is in desperate need of wins at this stage, while Everton is trying to keep up its recent form. Something has to give on Friday.

Hull manager Mike Phelan is still without injured sextet Moses Odubajo, Alex Bruce, Greg Luer, Abel Hernandez, Will Keane and Brian Lenihan. Meanwhile, Everton's Ronald Koeman is missing Muhamed Besic, Yannick Bolasie and James McCarthy. Goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg will need to undergo a fitness test ahead of the game.

The Tigers have not kept a clean sheet since August, which is good news for an Everton side that has won two of its last three matches.

Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough

(Watch it at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sportsnet ONE)

Manchester United has won four straight games and are back in the top-four conversation. The Red Devils can realistically make it five wins in a row when they host Middlesbrough on New Year's Eve.

Middlesbrough has posted back-to-back clean sheets in its previous two games and United has been frustrated at home on a few occasions this season.

However, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba in top form, United is in prime position to extend its winning streak.

Leicester City vs. West Ham United

(Watch it at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sportsnet 360)

Leicester City is winless in three straight games since pummelling Manchester City on Dec. 10. The champions have a chance to rebound against West Ham United on New Year's Eve.

West Ham is coming off a massive 4-1 win at Swansea City which lifted the London-based side up to 11th, seven points above the relegation zone. Another victory would move the Hammers to eighth place.

The only blow for Leicester is the absence of Jamie Vardy, who will be serving the second game of his three-match ban.

Chelsea vs. Stoke City

(Watch it at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sportsnet World)

Arsenal's Premier League record of 13 straight wins could be in jeopardy over the next few days.

Chelsea, winners of 12 games in a row, could equal the Gunners' feat set during the 2001-02 season by defeating Stoke City on Saturday.

The league leaders will be boosted by the returns of Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante, who were both suspended on Boxing Day. Stoke is winless away from home against the "big six" this season, so it might be a long day for the Potters.

Burnley vs. Sunderland

(Watch it at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sportsnet World NOW)

Burnley and Sunderland will square off in one of the most pivotal matches on New Year's Eve.

Both sides are separated by six points, but Sunderland can climb out of the relegation zone with a victory. It will be a difficult match, though. All six of Burnley's wins have come at home and it has conceded just 10 goals at Turf Moor this season.

MATCHDAY 20

Middlesbrough vs. Leicester City

(Watch it at 7:00 a.m. ET on Sportsnet World)

Middlesbrough returns to Riverside Stadium as it faces Leicester City to open Matchday 20 on Jan. 2.

Both sides are separated by a single point entering these next two rounds of matches. Leicester has the easier-looking matchup on Matchday 19, but without Jamie Vardy for both games, it could be an uphill battle for the Foxes.

As for Middlesbrough, it has been strong at home as of late. Boro has won two of its last three matches at the Riverside while recording two clean sheets in that span.

Manchester City vs. Burnley

(Watch it at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sportsnet ONE)

Manchester City's next two games will be hectic.

The Citizens face Liverpool at Anfield on New Year's Eve, then they host Burnley two days later. However, Sergio Aguero will be back from his suspension, which is a massive boost for manager Pep Guardiola.

Aguero has not played since Dec. 5, so he will be well-rested against a Burnley side that has shipped 18 goals away from home this season.

Sunderland vs. Liverpool

(Watch it at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sportsnet World)

Sunderland's next few matches are must-wins. The most difficult game on paper will be its Jan. 2 date with Liverpool.

On the bright side for the Black Cats, the Reds will be coming off a tough match against Manchester City. Dropped points in both matches could also spell the end for Liverpool's title hopes as it is currently six points behind Chelsea entering these next two fixtures.

Liverpool is unbeaten in its last six meeting with Sunderland, winning four of those games.

West Ham United vs. Manchester United

(Watch it at noon ET on Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet World)

United was frustrated by West Ham on Nov. 27 at Old Trafford and settled for a 1-1 draw.

However, the Red Devils are unbeaten in its last four games away from home and has earned three wins in that span. West Ham has only lost one of its previous five matches at the Olympic Stadium, earning three clean sheets along the way.

West Ham is dealing with a slew of injuries, but will be boosted with the return of Pedro Obiang from suspension. United's starting XI should remain relatively unchanged over the next two matches.

Stoke City vs. Watford

(Watch it at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sportsnet World)

Stoke City's December has been appalling, but it opens January with a favourable matchup against Watford.

Stoke has been average at home, but Watford has conceded 17 goals while scoring just eight times. A victory for either side would push them into an upper mid-table position in the table and out of the relegation dogfight.

Both teams have split the last six meetings in all competitions, with two wins each and two draws in that span.

Sportsnet’s Soccer Central podcast (featuring James Sharman, Thomas Dobby, Brendan Dunlop and John Molinaro) takes an in-depth look at the beautiful game and offers timely and thoughtful analysis on the sport's biggest issues.

Listen now || iTunes || Podcatchers