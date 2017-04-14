3 thoughts: Kante for player of the year an obvious pick

Ahead of every weekend this season I will give you my three thoughts on what’s going on in the Premier League and the soccer world at large. These might not always be the biggest stories, but rather my personal observations as the games approach each Saturday.

Kante for player of the year

This week marks the beginning of the end. Shortlists for several player of the year awards are being announced, with the Professional Footballers Association listing six lucky superstars for their top honour. That means all of the candidates can now begin padding their personal stats at the expense of their team’s best interests for a few weeks.

Do I sound like a grumpy old man questioning the motivations of the modern athlete? Yeah? Good, because I am. Now, in fairness out of all the awards dished out, the PFA carries the most weight, as it is voted on by the players, so to have the respect of your peers is a big deal. That being said, more than one former professional has admitted to me in the past that they did not take the balloting seriously, and often left it up to their club’s media representative.

The PFA Awards will be handed out on April 23rd, so in all likelihood it is too late to sway any potential voters with a breathtaking performance this weekend. Among the finalists for the player of the year honour are N’Golo Kante – he’s the bookies’ favourite, so let’s anoint Kante the top man.

And how refreshing it is, to herald a holding/deep lying/midfield destroyer, or whatever Kante is, as this year’s best? His energy has aided Antonio Conte’s Chelsea revival beyond what any collection of stats can explain. He is quite brilliant, and I am sure he is a popular choice among school kids to impersonate on the playgrounds at the moment.

Special milestone for Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th European goal this week. It is a staggering achievement, and a reminder that even as rumblings gather steam that his domestic performances are not quite as consistent as they once were, he is still probably the go-to player in big games if you had your choice. That’s not to crown him the greatest, as I still lean on the side of Lionel Messi in that debate, but there is no arguing that when called upon, when his team needs him, Ronaldo almost always delivers.

The record allowed me to reminisce a little. I won’t pretend to try and impress you by saying I remember his first European goal back in 2005 for Manchester United vs. Debrecen, because I don’t, but I do remember the footballer of that vintage. He drove me insane. The diving, the complaining, those vomit-inducing facial contortions. Of course, there was also the raw brilliance, and the fact that we were witnessing the rise of a very special player.

That is why he frustrated me so, as I always just wondered how good he would be if had stayed on his feet. It was a cultural thing, of course, as he just played the way he was brought up. Over the years I’ve grown to appreciate Ronaldo, and I generally enjoy watching him play, even if he can still make my stomach turn on occasion with just one grimace or yellow-card demand.

World Cup would be huge for Canada

On Monday, we were officially told that Canada will bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a little help from Mexico and the United States. Initially the news that Canada would only host 10 matches, and none from the quarterfinals onwards, was a little anti-climactic, but after some time to consider, I am really quite excited at the potential of those 10 games.

There are enough top sides in the world to guarantee Canada hosting one or two of them in the group phase – let’s say for fun Montreal gets to host France, while Toronto gets England. Add in a potential Canada group, assuming we qualify automatically or through sheer graft and will power, and this could be something very special.

But would Canada be seeded as a host? Or would it slip into a tough group with a traditional powerhouse? How many knock-out matches would we get? Is Vancouver set up for this? Or is it too close to Seattle or Portland? Those 10 games can be gobbled up very quickly, but we will have more clarification in time, because my head is spinning as all these questions arise. It is nine years away… okay, I’m already getting more excited.