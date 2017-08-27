Real Madrid held to draw by Valencia despite Asensio heroics

MADRID — Real Madrid needed a late goal by Marco Asensio to salvage a 2-2 draw against Valencia in its home opener in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Asensio scored the second of his two goals from a free kick in the 83rd minute at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The disappointing result left the defending champions two points behind Real Sociedad, Barcelona and Leganes — the three teams which have won their first two matches.

Asensio scored Madrid’s first goal 10 minutes into the match with a neat run through the middle after a defensive blunder by Valencia. Asensio calmly finished with a well-placed left-footed shot into the left corner.

His second goal came only six minutes after Valencia had taken a 2-1 lead. He struck a low free kick that went around the wall and was too much for Valencia goalkeeper Neto.

Valencia, coming off a 1-0 win against Las Palmas in the opener, equalized a few minutes after Asensio’s first goal with a close-range shot by Carlos Soler. The visitors went ahead in the second half with a low strike from inside the area by French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Madrid struggled offensively without the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo. Karim Benzema wasted opportunities in front of the goal, including from close-range in the 88th. His header struck the post in injury time after being tipped by the goalkeeper.

Neto had already made a great save against Luka Modric’s strike from just outside the area midway through the second half.

A few minutes later, it was Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas who brilliantly stopped a free kick shot by Valencia midfielder Dani Parejo.

Before the game, Madrid was officially handed the La Liga trophy it won last season.

Madrid was without suspended defender Sergio Ramos.

On Saturday, Barcelona won 2-0 at Alaves with a pair of goals by Lionel Messi. Atletico Madrid earned its first league victory with a 5-1 rout at Las Palmas.

LATE WINNER

Paulo Henrique Ganso scored with a brilliant touch in the 83rd minute to give Sevilla a 1-0 win at Getafe.

The Brazilian midfielder neatly redirected the ball into the net after a low cross from the right, securing Sevilla its first league victory.

Sevilla was coming off a disappointing 1-1 home draw against Espanyol.

Getafe had opened with a 0-0 draw at Athletic Bilbao.

IMPRESSIVE START

Leganes defeated Espanyol 1-0 Sunday to continue its perfect start in the Spanish league.

Argentine defender Martin Mantovani scored in the first half to give Leganes the away victory.

It was the second straight win for Leganes, which made its first-division debut last season.

"It’s the type of game that is worth more than three points, it’s an incredible result," Mantovani said. "We are off to a very good start. We worked very hard in the off-season for this. We can’t get too excited, but it gives us motivation to keep working."

Mantovani said he forgot to honour his pregnant wife during the goal celebration, having promised her to put the ball under his shirt if he scored.

"She is going to kill me," he said, smiling.

WINNING AGAIN

Athletic Bilbao improved from its opening draw at home by defeating Eibar 1-0 with a first-half goal by Aritz Aduriz.

The veteran striker scored with a close-range header at Eibar’s Ipurua Stadium.

Eibar opened with a 1-0 win at Malaga.