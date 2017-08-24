Real Madrid’s Group H highlights Champions League draw

MONACO — Two-time defending champion Real Madrid landed in a strong Champions League group with Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, and APOEL.

Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo finished second to Dortmund in last season’s groups before lifting a third European title in four seasons.

Tottenham was arguably the unluckiest of the record five English sides. Manchester United and Liverpool both got favourable draws.

United was pooled with top-seeded Benfica, Basel, and CSKA Moscow.

Liverpool landed with the weakest top-seeded team, Russian champion Spartak Moscow, plus Sevilla, and Maribor.

Juventus and Barcelona are in a group with Olympiakos and Sporting Lisbon.

Bayern Munich faces Neymar’s Paris Saint-Germain, plus Anderlecht and Celtic.

Chelsea is with Atletico Madrid, Roma, and Azerbaijani newcomer Qarabag.

Games kick off on Sept. 12, and the final is played on May 26 in Kyiv.

Here’s how the entire group stage looks: