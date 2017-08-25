MLS star David Villa gets first Spain call-up since 2014

MADRID — David Villa has been called up by Spain for the first time since the 2014 World Cup, giving the country’s record scorer a chance to add to his 59 international goals.

The 35-year-old New York City FC striker was included in a 26-man squad by Spain coach JulenLopetegui for the upcoming qualifiers against Italy and Liechtenstein. He is the top scorer in Major League Soccer this season with 19 goals.

Villa fills the void among the strikers left by Diego Costa, who hasn’t played for Chelsea this season and is currently in his native Brazil after being told he doesn’t figure in the English team’s plans.

Villa has played 97 games for Spain.