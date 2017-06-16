Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Real Madrid due to issues with Spain’s state prosecutor regarding an alleged tax fraud, according to several reports.

Portuguese newspaper ‘A Bola’ is reporting that the 32-year-old has settled on a decision to end his eight-year stint with the Spanish club.

Spain’s Marca confirms the story, and reports that Real Madrid officials are stunned and moving quickly to calm Ronaldo down.

A state prosecutor this week accused the forward of defrauding Spain’s tax office of 14.7 million euros ($21 million CDN) in unpaid taxes.