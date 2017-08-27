Reports: PSG to loan Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe with €180M option to buy

Paris Saint-Germain will complete the signing of 18-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe on loan from Monaco with an obligation to buy, totalling up to €180 million (US$267 million) including bonuses, according to multiple reports.

PSG want to loan Mbappe this season to avoid violating UEFA’s Financial Fair Play restrictions. The French giants would then pay up to €180 million, including potential bonuses, to sign the teenager on a permanent basis next summer.

Mbappé to Paris St Germain, here we go! Loan + buy clause for total 180/190€M (add ons included) to avoid F Fair Play problems #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2017

The signing would make Mbappe the second-most expensive player in the world after Neymar, who also joined PSG for €222 million earlier this summer. The youngster would also become soccer’s most-valuable Frenchman just days after Ousmane Dembele was signed by Barcelona for a deal totalling up to €150 million.

Mbappe has been targeted by a number of clubs after bursting onto the scene last season with Monaco. He broke several records and struck six times in six matches in the knockout stages of the Champions League in 2016-17. He also recorded 15 goals and eight assists in Ligue 1.

His imminent departure to PSG led to coach Leonardo Jardim leaving out Mbappe from the Monaco squad over the past couple of weeks.

Mbappe would be the fourth player to leave Monaco this summer. Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) and Tiemoue Bakayoko (Chelsea) were all sold to their respective clubs earlier in the transfer window. Brazilian midfielder Fabinho has been linked to PSG as well as it tries to bolster its midfield before the market closes on Aug. 31.