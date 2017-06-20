Ronaldo summoned to answer judge’s questions on tax fraud

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday June 3, 2017. (Tim Ireland/AP)

MADRID — A Spanish judge has summoned Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo to court to answer questions after he was accused of tax fraud by a state prosecutor.
   
The Portugal international will have to appear in the Pozuelo de Alarcon court No. 1 on July 31.
   
Last Tuesday, a Madrid-based prosecutor’s office accused Ronaldo of four counts of tax fraud totalling 14.7 million euros ($16.5 million).
   
Ronaldo has denied any wrongdoing.

