Rooney ties Man United record with 249th club goal

MANCHESTER, England — Wayne Rooney became Manchester United’s joint leading scorer of all time when he scored his 249th goal for the club on Saturday in the FA Cup third-round match against Reading.

Rooney, the record scorer for England’s national team, struck in the seventh minute at Old Trafford to equal the mark set by Bobby Charlton.

The 31-year-old Rooney, who joined United in 2004 as an 18-year-old prodigy from Everton, turned in Juan Mata’s cross, having missed a great chance to score inside the first two minutes.

Rooney then turned provider as United, the defending cup champion, scored a second goal to lead 2-0 at halftime. Rooney set up Anthony Martial to fire past Reading goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi.