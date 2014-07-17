Rosberg changes helmet after FIFA complaint

HOCKENHEIM, Germany — Formula One leader Nico Rosberg ditched plans to put an image of the World Cup trophy on his helmet for the upcoming German Grand Prix following a complaint from FIFA.

The German driver wanted to commemorate his country’s World Cup win with a specially designed helmet that also featured the German colours.

But FIFA complained that featuring the trophy on the helmet would breach its "intellectual property" rights.

"We appreciate Nico Rosberg’s desire to congratulate the German team and have therefore been in discussions with the Rosberg team, who have now found a solution whereby he will still be able to show his support for Germany without using FIFA’s intellectual property in a commercial context," FIFA said in a statement on Thursday.

"FIFA brands cannot be allowed to be shown on a commercially branded helmet."

Rosberg will race instead with a modified helmet featuring four golden stars, one for each of Germany's World Cup wins.

"It's amazing that even a trophy has a trademark," Rosberg said. "I was surprised, but of course I understand. It's a pity because the helmet looked really cool with the trophy on top. It's been replaced by a big star. No one can take that away. The star belongs to us!"

Earlier, the driver tweeted: "a shame,i would have loved to carry the trophy as a tribute to the guys.but of course I respect the legal situation."

Rosberg's team, Mercedes, was also showing its appreciation for Germany's football triumph at its home grand prix.

"The best" was written in large letters on the side of the team's motorhome, and "We congratulate our national team on winning the title."

Rosberg leads the championship by four points from teammate Lewis Hamilton.