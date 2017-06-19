Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Salzburg in Champions League draw ahead of Leipzig ruling
Leipzig's Timo Werner, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and FC Bayern Munich in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, May 13, 2017.
(Jens Meyer/AP)
NYON, Switzerland — Austrian champion Salzburg will play either Maltese club Hibernians or Estonian team FCI Tallinn in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.
Salzburg’s presence in the draw threatens the place of Leipzig because both have ownership links with energy drink Red Bull. UEFA should decide this month if the clubs breach integrity rules designed to prevent two clubs that share an owner from playing in the same competition.
Salzburg has priority because it is a national champion. Leipzig was runner-up to Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich.
Also in the second qualifying round, Celtic will play either Linfield or La Fiorita.
Matches will be between July 11 and 19.
Trepca will make Kosovo’s Champions League debut in the first qualifying round, from June 27 to July 5, against Vikingur.