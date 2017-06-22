Schick completing transfer from Sampdoria to Juventus

TURIN, Italy — Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick is undergoing medical exams with Italian champion Juventus to complete a transfer from Sampdoria.

Juventus says Schick arrived in Turin on Thursday, a day after helping the Czech Republic to a 3-1 win over Italy in the under-21 European Championship in Poland.

The transfer fee is reportedly 30 million euros ($33 million).

The 21-year-old Schick scored 11 goals for Sampdoria in his first season in Italy, having previously played for Sparta Prague and Bohemians 1905.