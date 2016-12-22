Seattle Sounders acquire Harry Shipp from Montreal

MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact traded midfielder Harry Shipp to the Major League Soccer champion Seattle Sounders for general allocation money on Thursday.

Shipp had two goals and three assists in 27 games, including 20 starts, this season. He also got into two playoff games as a late substitute.

The 25-year-old was acquired from his hometown Chicago Fire on Feb. 13, also for allocation money. Shipp was devastated at being traded by the Fire, where he spent his first two MLS campaigns, posting 10 goals and 14 assists.

“This trade provides some salary cap flexibility while also allowing us to acquire GAM, which will help us shape our roster moving forward,” Impact technical director Adam Braz said in a statement.

The Sounders were looking for midfield help after Erik Friberg and Andreas Ivanschitz did not have their contract options picked up for 2017.

"We're very excited to add a talented young player like Harry (Shipp) to our roster," Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey said on Twitter. "He's... someone who we think will be a great addition to (the) locker room as we build off of an â†•MLS Cup-winning season."

It was a third off-season deal for the Impact, who acquired defender Chris Duvall and allocation money from Minnesota for midfielder Johan Venegas on Dec. 13. They also sent forward Romario Williams to Atlanta United for a conditional draft pick.

Earlier Thursday, the Impact did not select or lose a player in stage two of the MLS re-entry draft.