TFC burning questions: Does Giovinco need to get more involved?

Some burning questions come to mind about Toronto FC ahead of Sunday’s second leg of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Red Bulls.

Does Toronto have to get Giovinco more involved in the second leg?

It wouldn’t hurt. The Italian had a quiet game – by his high standards – in Monday night’s 2-1 win over New York at Red Bull Arena. The home side dominated possession and dictated the pace of the opening leg, and as a result Giovinco didn’t see as much of the ball as he would have liked. Of course, he did make his presence felt in the 72nd minute when he scored the winning goal off a free kick attempt from distance.

“In a game where you’re playing [in] transition more, you don’t get as many touches as you would in a game where you have a high number of possessions and a lot of possession. It was the way the night played out,” coach Greg Vanney said on Wednesday when reflecting back on the win.

With that being said, Vanney admitted that Toronto has to do a better job of getting the Italian involved in Sunday’s return match by holding on to the ball for longer stretches, and being more precise in its build play.

“We have to transition better, get out of our defensive shape and into an attacking posture a little bit quicker,” Vanney admitted. “So that we can put a few more passes together, bring him and the other guys into the game.”

Playing at home should help them see more of the ball on Sunday – TFC enjoyed just 35.6 per cent possession in Monday’s contest. And if New York reverts to its high-press defensive system, which we didn’t see much of in the first leg, that could also lead to longer stretches of ball retention by Toronto.

“At our place [the] expectation is that we’ll find a little more of the ball than we did the last match,” Vanney offered.

What happens if Moor and Vazquez can’t play?

Both defender Drew Moor (rolled ankle) and midfielder Victor Vazquez (hip) were subbed out in the second half of Monday’s win at Red Bull Arena due to injury. Vanney revealed on Wednesday that both players are questionable for the return match, but that they could end up being cleared to play depending on the progress they make in the next few days.

Would it be a disaster if both were ruled out for Sunday’s game? No. While losing two key starters would be a big blow for most MLS teams – and their absences would hurt the Reds to some degree – TFC can survive without Moor and Vazquez. There is no need to rush them back to duty unless they are fully fit.

Nick Hagglund replaced Moor at the start of the second half in New York, and the youngster did a fantastic job of quarterbacking the defence. Even though he was returning from an injury layoff and hadn’t played since mid-August, Hagglund seamlessly slotted into the back line and showed no signs of rust or hesitation, making a number of key tackles and timely interceptions.

Jonathan Osorio came in for Vazquez in the 65th minute and the Canadian more than held his own, as he has for the last few months when he’s been mainly used as the first option off the bench. Osorio is not a like-for-like replacement for Vazquez, but he has embraced Vanney’s philosophy of quick ball movement, which the Spaniard has been at the forefront of since joining the team in the pre-season.

TFC coaches and management have been saying all year that they have one of the deepest teams in MLS. If Moor and Vazquez can’t play, it would be another perfect opportunity to prove it.

Can we expect any other lineup changes?

With a full complement of players to choose from on Monday night, Vanney not-so-surprisingly trotted out his “A-team” at Red Bull Arena, with the only lineup question being whether he would use Steven Beitashour or Nicolas Hasler at right wingback. Vanney ended up going with Beitashour, the more defensive option, which made sense considering TFC was on the road and playing at Red Bull Arena, where they’ve struggled to earn results in the past.

Now that TFC is coming home and sitting on a lead, Vanney could opt for the more offensive Nicolas Hasler over Beitashour as he looks to capitalize on the Liechtenstein international’s penchant for making probing runs down the right flank and delivering dangerous balls into the box.

Starting Hasler over Beitashour would give the Red Bulls something more to think about as they try to smother TFC in their end of the field with their high-press. If Toronto can play through that pressure and get to the other side, there’s no question that Hasler can do more damage from an attacking standpoint than Beitashour.

On the other hand, Vanney may decide to stick with Beitashour, who he believes is the better defender if Hagglund starts in place of Moor – making another change might not be in the team’s best interest, and having a reliable hand such as Beitashour to help out would help TFC achieve more defensive security if Hasler starts.