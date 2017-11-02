Sounders could force Whitecaps’ hand with agressive approach

Seattle Sounders' Nicolas Lodeiro (10) dribbles past Vancouver Whitecaps' Russell Teibert (31). (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times via AP)

Soccer commentator Mark Rogers joined Sportsnet 650’s On Point to preview Thursday night’s MLS playoff game between the Vancouver Whitecaps and the Seattle Sounders.

On Point
Mark Rogers previews Whitecaps’ second leg against Sounders
Originally aired November 02 2017
