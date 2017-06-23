Southampton appoints Pellegrino as manager on 3-year deal

Pellegrino signals during the Copa del Rey final soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves Saturday, May 27, 2017. (Francisco Seco/AP Photo)

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Southampton appointed Mauricio Pellegrino as its new manager on Friday, a week after dismissing Claude Puel.

Pellegrino, a 45-year-old Argentine, received a three-year deal.

He left Alaves in May after losing the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona, and guiding his side to ninth in La Liga.

"Mauricio impressed us … with his depth of knowledge, motivation and ability, communicating this in a professional and passionate way," Southampton vice chairman Les Reed said.

Southampton finished eighth in the English Premier League and reached the League Cup semifinals, but this was not deemed enough for Puel to remain.

