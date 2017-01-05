Southampton says captain Jose Fonte asked for transfer

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Southampton captain Jose Fonte wants to leave after handing in a transfer request, the English Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Portugal defender has rejected opportunities to extend his contract which runs for another 18 months, director of football Les Reed said.

"He’s had several opportunities to improve the contract situation. He’s reserved his right not to do that," Reed told the BBC. "He’s made it very clear he would like to explore the opportunities for a transfer.

"That’s where we are at the moment. Jose wants to leave the club. He’s formally asked for a transfer."

Fonte, who won the European Championship with Portugal in July, has been at Southampton since 2010.

"He's turned down the opportunity to get another permanent year on his contract," Reed said.