Struggling Leicester earns respite by winning FA Cup replay
Leicester's players celebrate the goal of Demarai Gray, left, during the English FA Cup Fourth Round replay match between Leicester City and Derby County at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. (Rui Vieira/AP)
LEICESTER, England — Leicester earned some respite amid a difficult spell in its Premier League title defence by beating Derby 3-1 in a fourth-round replay in the FA Cup, with Demarai Gray’s slaloming solo strike clinching victory in extra time on Wednesday.
The English champions, who are languishing near the relegation zone, fielded a starting team filled with fringe players and were held 1-1 by their second-tier opponents after normal time.
Wilfred Ndidi came on at the start of extra time to put Leicester ahead in the 94th minute and Gray — the standout player at King Power stadium — finished Derby off by cutting in from the left, beating two defenders and driving a rising shot high into the net in the 114th.
Leicester will play another second-tier team, Millwall, away in the last 16 on Feb. 18.
Before then, Leicester faces relegation rival Swansea on Sunday, a crucial match that prompted coach Claudio Ranieri to gamble on 10 changes to his lineup against a Derby side led by former England manager Steve McClaren.
Leicester's victory came a day after the Thai-owned club gave its "unwavering support" to Ranieri in a public show of faith for the manager who collected FIFA's Coach of the Year award just a month ago.
Andy King's 46th-minute opener for Leicester was cancelled out by a deflected free kick from Guinea international Abdoul Camara in the 61st.
The teams drew 2-2 last month, setting up a replay.