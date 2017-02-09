Sunderland players visit terminally ill fan in hospital

Professional athletes are often described as egotistical. On Thursday, Sunderland players were anything but that.

Members of the Black Cats visited a terminally ill fan, five-year-old Bradley Lowery, in hospital. Lowery was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer, in 2013. His mother says that he only has months to live, but £700,000 ($1.1 million) has been raised for treatment to prolong his life.

During the visit, Sunderland forward Jermain Defoe lied next to the boy on his bed. Lowery didn’t want Defoe to leave, so he held onto him and ended up falling asleep cuddling the England international.

It’s getting a little misty in here…