Swansea hires Paul Clement as new manager

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2015 file photo, Paul Clement stands on the touchline, in Birmingham, England. Swansea has hired Paul Clement as its third manager of the season as the club tries to stay in the English Premier League, it was announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. (Nick Potts/AP)

SWANSEA, Wales — Swansea has hired Paul Clement as its third manager of the season as the club tries to stay in the English Premier League.

The 44-year-old Clement follows Francesco Guidolin and Bob Bradley in the Swansea dugout after leaving his role as assistant coach at Bayern Munich.

Swansea said in a statement that Clement has signed a contract until the end of the 2018-19 season.

Swansea is in danger of being relegated after six seasons in the Premier League, with the team bottom of the standings.

Clement has less than one season's experience as a head coach, leaving second-tier English club Derby in February 2016 after eight months.

But the Englishman has worked alongside Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and, this season, Bayern.

Hermann Gerland returning as Bayern Munich assistant coach

Swansea interested in Paul Clement as new manager