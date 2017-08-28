Switzerland coach Petkovic signs 2-year contract extension

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
BERN, Switzerland — Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic has signed a two-year contract extension as reward for a perfect record in World Cup qualifying.
The Swiss football federation said Monday it acted after Petkovic was contacted by clubs during the team’s rise to No. 4 in the FIFA rankings. The statement did not identify clubs wanting to hire Petkovic.
Petkovic’s team has won six straight qualifying games, starting with a 2-0 win over European champion Portugal when Cristiano Ronaldo was still recovering from an injury sustained in the final.
Portugal hosts Switzerland on Oct. 10 in a potentially decisive final group game. Only the group winner qualifies direct to play in Russia and the runner-up enters the playoffs.
Petkovic’s new contract runs through Euro 2020 qualifying.
The Bosnia-born coach succeeded Ottmar Hitzfeld after the 2014 World Cup.