Listen to TFC Pitchside – 3 keys: Toronto vs. Columbus

On the last edition of TFC Pitchside: Host Dan Riccio previews Saturday’s Toronto-Columbus match with Crew captain Will Trapp. We also hear from Toronto assistant coach Robin Fraser and Columbus coach Gregg Berhalter.

Match Preview at Columbus ft. Wil Trapp
Originally aired April 13 2017
TFC Pitchside on Sportsnet FAN 590
TFC Pitchside will provide Toronto FC supporters with an inside look into their favourite obsession Monday nights at 11 pm ET on Sportsnet 590 The FAN. Call it an all-access pass for all things MLS brought to you by co-hosts Dan Riccio, Thomas Michalakos and producer Amil Delic. You'll hear from the biggest names around the club, and the MLS. You'll also get reviews and previews of every TFC game with reports from Pitchside at training and on game days at BMO Field. The Six is about to get done!
