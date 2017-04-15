Stale Toronto FC lack courage in road loss to Columbus

• MLS – Toronto FC 1 (Altidore 21’), Columbus Crew 2 (Kamara 37’, Meram 44’)

GAME RECAP IN A SENTENCE

Toronto FC’s unbeaten run to start the season came to an end in large part to a sloppy and disastrous 10-minute period just before halftime in which they conceded a pair of goals after completely dominating the Crew for the opening half hour.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The absence of veteran defender Drew Moor (due to an irregular heartbeat) forced TFC coach Greg Vanney to make some changes, although he stuck with his preferred 3-5-2 formation. Nick Hagglund quarterbacked the back line (after coming off the bench a week ago), flanked by Eriq Zavaleta and Justin Morrow. Raheem Edwards started at left wingback as Morrow slipped back into defence.

Toronto dominated Columbus for the opening 30 minutes, and Jozy Altidore opened the scoring off of a dangerous corner kick from Victor Vazquez – the Spaniard has now earned an assist on the Reds’ last three goals. Altidore nearly bagged a second goal minutes later, and Sebastian Giovinco saw his beautiful, curling shot tipped around the post by Crew ‘keeper Zack Steffan. The Reds were in the ascendency, but they ended up ruing their missed chances, as the hosts grew into the game and began to put Vanney’s men on the back foot.

Armando Cooper’s poor touch on the left flank led to a quick Columbus counter, with Niko Hansen playing a low ball across the box for an unmarked Ola Kamara. Zavaleta didn’t track Kamara’s run all the way, and instead stopped dead in his tracks as he tried to play the Crew forward offside. It didn’t work, and Kamara scored on an easy tap in. TFC was reeling after that sucker punch, and they had the wind completely knocked out of them just before half when some slack marking in the box off of a corner kick led to Justin Meram scoring the winner. The Reds couldn’t muster a decent reply in the second half, as Steffan was barely troubled by a limp TFC attack.

KEY MOMENT

44’ GOAL! Toronto 1-2 Columbus: The Crew tied it up in the 37th minute, a goal that firmly swung the momentum in the hosts’ favour. After that, TFC was clearly hanging on as they dealt with waves of pressure from Columbus, desperately trying to get to the break without conceding a second goal. They almost made it. Federico Higuain swung a corner to the back post that Alex Crognale managed to win in the air and nod to a wide-open Justin Meram who beat TFC ‘keeper Alex Bono from in close. If the Reds weren’t deflated before, they were after Meram’s goal late in the half.

TALKING POINT

Where is the bravery and courage? Following a 0-0 draw against Sporting Kansas City two weeks ago in the home opener, captain Michael Bradley called on his team to be braver in certain moments when trying to break opponents down; not to make stupid risks, but to show a bit more courage in making decisive plays. The Reds didn’t exactly heed Bradley’s words on this night. Toronto was stuck in the same gear for long stretches in the second half, and looked far too tentative as they tried to move through Columbus’s pressure. The build-up play was laboured and far too predictable, and Toronto badly needed someone to show some ingenuity and take the responsibility to try to unlock the Crew with a bit of individual magic.

QUICK TAKE

Raheem Edwards had another solid outing, effectively deputizing for Justin Morrow at the left wingback position in only his second MLS start. The Canadian youngster held his position when he needed to and chipped in defensively, and he offered a dangerous outlet in transition at times, making good use of his speed down the flank – although Toronto could have used more of him getting to the end line and delivering dangerous balls into the box. Still, Edwards is proving to be a quality option down the left side, and shows great maturity for such an inexperienced player.

STANDOUT STAT

Jozy Altidore now has 18 goals in his last 26 appearances (regular season and playoffs combined).

MAN OF THE MATCH

Federico Higuain, Columbus: The Argentine forward loves playing against Toronto – El Pipita had seven goals and four assists in 13 previous appearances against the Reds, and he added to his assist totals on this night by helping to set up both Columbus goals. Higuain was his usual brilliant self, causing Toronto’s defence problems with his deft touch and with his dangerous crosses into the box for his teammates.