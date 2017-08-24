Hard to envision any team stopping TFC from winning MLS Cup

Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore (centre right) celebrates after Justin Morrow (left) scores his team's third goal against the Portland Timbers during second half in Toronto on Saturday, August 12, 2017. (Chris Young/CP)

Soccer reporter John Molinaro joined Sportsnet 590 The FAN to talk about Toronto FC‘s wildly successful season, the evolution of the team over the years, and their chances of winning MLS Cup.

Radio_Icon
Radio_Icon
Sportsnet Tonight
Is TFC the best MLS team ever?
Originally aired August 24 2017
More from Sportsnet
Toronto FC steamroll Union to remain unbeaten at home
John Molinaro
Important stretch of games coming up for TFC and Impact
Sportsnet Staff
TFC Pitchside on Sportsnet FAN 590
TFC Pitchside will provide Toronto FC supporters with an inside look into their favourite obsession Monday nights at 11 pm ET on Sportsnet 590 The FAN. Call it an all-access pass for all things MLS brought to you by co-hosts Dan Riccio, Thomas Michalakos and producer Amil Delic. You'll hear from the biggest names around the club, and the MLS. You'll also get reviews and previews of every TFC game with reports from Pitchside at training and on game days at BMO Field. The Six is about to get done!
Listen Now
| iTunes
| Subscribe