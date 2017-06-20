Listen to TFC Pitchside: 1-on-1 with Jordan Hamilton

Toronto FC's Jordan Hamilton, far left. (Mark Blinch/CP)

On the latest edition of TFC Pitchside: Host Dan Riccio and Thomas Michalakos chat with Joshua Kloke of The Athletic about Sebastian Giovinco’s impact on Toronto FC, and TFC forward Jordan Hamilton joins the show to discuss his growth over the last couple seasons.

TFC Pitchside
June 19th ft. Joshua Kloke and Jordan Hamilton
Originally aired June 19 2017
TFC Pitchside on Sportsnet FAN 590
TFC Pitchside will provide Toronto FC supporters with an inside look into their favourite obsession Monday nights at 11 pm ET on Sportsnet 590 The FAN. Call it an all-access pass for all things MLS brought to you by co-hosts Dan Riccio, Thomas Michalakos and producer Amil Delic. You'll hear from the biggest names around the club, and the MLS. You'll also get reviews and previews of every TFC game with reports from Pitchside at training and on game days at BMO Field. The Six is about to get done!
