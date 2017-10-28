TFC will be challenged by Red Bulls’ high press in East semifinals

Sebastian Giovinco. (Nathan Denette/CP)

Soccer reporter John Molinaro joined Sportsnet Today to preview the upcoming playoff series between Toronto FC and the New York Red Bulls, and how it’ll still be a successful season for TFC if they don’t win MLS Cup.

Sportsnet Today
Molinaro: TFC season won't be a failure if they don't win MLS Cup
Originally aired October 28 2017
