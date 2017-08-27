TFC’s Altidore, Bradley in U.S. squad for World Cup qualifiers

Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore and midfielder Michael Bradley have been called up to the U.S. men’s national team for their pivotal World Cup qualifiers against Costa Rica and Honduras.

The U.S. will face Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena on Friday before travelling to San Pedro Sula to battle Honduras on Sept. 5.

Costa Rica demolished the U.S. 4-0 in their first meeting. That result ultimately led to Jurgen Klinsmann’s firing by U.S. Soccer. However, the United States got revenge in the Gold Cup semifinals earlier this summer, defeating Los Ticos 2-0 with Altidore on the scoresheet.

TFC does not play until Sept. 9, so both players are expected to be ready for that match against the San Jose Earthquakes at BMO Field.