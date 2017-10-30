TFC’s Drew Moor exits playoff match vs. Red Bulls with ankle injury

Toronto FC's Drew Moor, right, fights for the ball against New York Red Bulls' Arun Basuljevic during first half MLS soccer action Saturday September 30, 2017 in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/CP)

Toronto FC defender Drew Moor was forced to exit the first leg of the Eastern Conference semifinal on Monday against the New York Red Bulls after suffering an ankle injury in the first half.

Moor picked up the knock after a collision with Bradley Wright-Phillips in the penalty area on the brink of halftime. The TFC centre-back was replaced by Nick Hagglund to start the second half.

