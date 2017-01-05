TFC’s Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore called up to U.S. squad

Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley and forward Jozy Altidore have been called up to the U.S. men’s national team for its annual January camp.

This is the first squad named by head coach Bruce Arena, who called up 32 players in total.

The U.S. will play two friendlies against Serbia on Jan. 29 in San Diego, then it faces Jamaica on Feb. 3 in Chattanooga to wrap up the camp.

Players will report on Jan. 10 and will return to their clubs after the Jamaica game.