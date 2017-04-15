Toronto FC falls to Crew, suffers first loss of season

Columbus Crew midfielder Niko Hansen (28) battles against Toronto FC midfielder Armando Cooper (31) during the first half in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Fred Squillante/Columbus Dispatch via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Meram and Ola Kamara scored, and Zack Steffen made four saves to help the Columbus Crew beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday night.

Meram put Columbus (4-2-1) in front for good in the 44th minute, poking Alex Crognale’s header — off a corner kick by Federico Higuain — into the net with the outside of his right foot.

Jozy Altidore gave Toronto (1-1-4) a 1-0 lead in the 21st, heading home a corner kick by Victor Vazquez. Kamara tied it about 16 minutes later, tapping in a perfect feed from Niko Hansen.

The 22-year-old Steffen tied his career high with four saves — including a sliding stop of Altidore in the 24th minute and a diving, right-handed save moments later.

TFC outshot the Crew 19-11.

against Columbus. The Reds return to BMO Field on Friday to face Bastian Schweinsteiger and the red-hot Chicago Fire in their next game.

