Toronto FC falls to Crew, suffers first loss of season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Meram and Ola Kamara scored, and Zack Steffen made four saves to help the Columbus Crew beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday night.

Meram put Columbus (4-2-1) in front for good in the 44th minute, poking Alex Crognale’s header — off a corner kick by Federico Higuain — into the net with the outside of his right foot.

Jozy Altidore gave Toronto (1-1-4) a 1-0 lead in the 21st, heading home a corner kick by Victor Vazquez. Kamara tied it about 16 minutes later, tapping in a perfect feed from Niko Hansen.

The 22-year-old Steffen tied his career high with four saves — including a sliding stop of Altidore in the 24th minute and a diving, right-handed save moments later.

TFC outshot the Crew 19-11.

against Columbus. The Reds return to BMO Field on Friday to face Bastian Schweinsteiger and the red-hot Chicago Fire in their next game.