Toronto FC falls to Red Bulls, still reaches East Final on aggregate

TORONTO – It’s fitting that Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock was in attendance for Sunday’s playoff game between Toronto FC and the New York Red Bulls.

The second leg of this Eastern Conference semifinal more closely resembled a hockey game at times, including the soccer equivalent of a bench-clearing brawl as melee broke out at halftime between both sets of players in the tunnel leading to the dressing room.

In the aftermath of the ruckus, TFC forward Jozy Altidore and New York midfielder Sacha Kljestan ended up being thrown out, and the Red Bulls went on to earn a 1-0 win in an ugly and ill-tempered match on Sunday afternoon before 29,974 fans at BMO Field.

Despite the loss, Toronto advanced to the Eastern Conference final, winning the aggregate series, which finished tied 2-2, on the away goals rule – TFC earned a 2-1 win in New York in Monday’s opening leg.

But the lack of discipline by Toronto on the afternoon was very disturbing. Altidore’s double infraction means he is suspended for the first leg of the Eastern Conference final. Sebastian Giovinco is also suspended after picking up his second yellow card of this playoff series on Sunday.

Also worrying for TFC was how easily they were thrown off their game by New York, and how they rode their luck for most of the second half. Toronto was made to scramble, and had to hold on for dear life against a surging Red Bulls side.

The best team in MLS? Toronto sure didn’t look like it on this game.

Toronto coach Greg Vanney didn’t make any lineup changes from Monday’s win in New York. Drew Moor (ankle) and midfielder Victor Vazquez (hip) were subbed out with injuries in the first leg, and were considered questionable for this return match, but both players were cleared to play.

The opening 45 minutes was a tense affair that didn’t produce a single shot on goal, but plenty of physical play between the two sides. Altidore and Michael Bradley both dished it out and took it in what was a very chippy battle.

Tensions boiled over late in the half when Altidore came to the defence of Giovinco after the Italian was brought down by a Red Bulls defender. Altidore got into it with Kljestan, and the TFC forward shamefully hit the ground during a face-to-face skirmish in order to draw a foul.

Altidore and Kljestan were originally yellow carded but that wasn’t the end of it. A dust-up occurred between both teams as they made their way down the tunnel back to the locker room at the end of the half, with players and coaches having to be separated. Altidore and Kljestan received their second yellow cards in the fracas, which meant they were tossed from the match and both sides played the remainder of the game with 10 men.

It went from bad to worse for Toronto early in the second half when Daniel Royer’s long-range shot deflected off teammate Bradley Wright-Phillips near the top of the box, and blew by Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono. It was a fluke goal, and Wright-Phillips didn’t know anything about it, but it mattered little to New York who suddenly had the lead.

Bono came up huge moments later, rushing out to smother the ball after Wright-Phillips had been played clear on goal with a deft back-heeled pass.

TFC was clearly rattled, as the ascendant visitors laid siege upon their penalty area looking for the second goal that would have won them the series. Substitute Jonathan Osorio appeared to score to give Toronto some added insurance, but the Canadian’s goal was disallowed as he was judged to have pushed off against a New York defender in the buildup.

NOTES: The other Eastern Conference semifinal second leg between New York City FC and the Columbus Crew at Yankee Stadium kicks off later on Sunday. Columbus earned a 4-1 win in the opener. TFC has home-field advantage for the Eastern Conference final regardless of the opponent…