Toronto FC: The best team no one is talking about?

Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco (10). (Chris Young/CP)

Sportsnet 590 The FAN’s Hot Stove panel of Dan Riccio, Ryan Dixon, and Dan Robson discuss Toronto FC‘s dominance this season, the growth of MLS, and how the on-field product has drastically improved.

The Sportsnet Hot Stove
The Hot Stove talks TFC's dominance, growth of MLS
Originally aired August 26 2017
