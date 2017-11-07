Listen to TFC Pitchside: Breaking down the ‘tunnel incident’

Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco (10) watches his ball go wide as New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles (31) fails to connect with it during first half MLS soccer action in Toronto (Chris Young/CP)

On the latest edition of TFC Pitchside: Host Brendan Dunlop and Thomas Michalakos wrap up a crazy playoff game between Toronto FC and the New York Red Bulls. We also hear from Greg Vanney, Jesse Marsch and Michael Bradley on the tunnel incident, and Vanney attempts to explain the disallowed goals that went against TFC.

Radio_Icon
Radio_Icon
TFC Pitchside
How TFC Advanced to the East Final
Originally aired November 06 2017
More from Sportsnet
Coach Vanney, TFC put tense battle vs. New York behind them
Sportsnet Staff
TFC's Bezbatchenko breaks down what exactly happened in the tunnel vs. Red Bulls
Alessandro Lobalsamo
TFC Pitchside on Sportsnet FAN 590
Toronto FC supporters get an inside look into their favourite club every Monday night at 11 p.m. ET on Sportsnet 590 The FAN. It’s an all-access pass with co-hosts Brendan Dunlop and Thomas Michalakos as they interview the biggest names around the team and preview and review of every TFC match.
Listen Now
| iTunes
| Subscribe