TFC win 1st leg vs. Red Bulls, but suffer serious bruises

TFC's Drew Moor. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Soccer commentator James Sharman joined Sportsnet 590 The FAN’s Starting Lineup to recap Toronto FC’s win over the New York Red Bulls in the first leg of the Eastern Conference semifinals. He also discussed the possibility of defender Drew Moor and midfielder Victor Vazquez missing Sunday’s return match at BMO Field through injury

Originally aired October 31 2017
