TFC’s Giovinco up for MLS MVP, faces four other contenders

Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono talks about how Sebastian Giovinco practices his free kicks and how precise he is with them.

Toronto FC striker Sebastian Giovinco, defender Justin Morrow and coach Greg Vanney and Vancouver defender Kendall Waston are all up for MLS awards.

Giovinco is up against New York City FC forward David Villa, Portland attacking midfielder Diego Valeri, Chicago Fire forward Nemanja Nikolic and Atlanta attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron in the race for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award.

Giovinco won in 2015 and Villa in 2016.

Morrow, Waston and Sporting Kansas City’s Ike Opara are finalists for Defender of the Year. Waston, the Whitecaps captain, was runner-up in 2015 to Montreal’s Laurent Ciman.

Vanney is up against Atlanta’s Gerardo (Tata) Martino and Chicago’s Veljko Paunovic for coach of the year honours.

Toronto, Chicago and the Seattle Sounders are finalists for the Team Fair Play Award.

