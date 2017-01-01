Tottenham earns emphatic victory over Watford

Tottenham's Harry Kane, centre left, hugs Tottenham's Kieran Trippier as he celebrates after scoring a goal against Watford. (Tim Ireland/AP)

WATFORD, England — Harry Kane and Dele Alli both scored twice Sunday, sending Tottenham into the English Premier League’s top four with a 4-1 victory over Watford.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side moved into third place ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal, which was hosting Crystal Palace later Sunday.

Tottenham is seeking a route back into the Champions League next season, through a top-four finish, after being eliminated in the group stage on its return to the competition after a five-year absence.

