Whitecaps’ coach Robinson made curious lineup choices vs. Sounders

Vancouver Whitecaps goalie Stefan Marinovic, right, dives for a ball that crossed in front of the goal late in the first half of the second leg of an MLS soccer Western Conference semifinal against the Seattle Sounders. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

Commentator Dan Riccio joined Sportsnet 650’s The Playbook about the Vancouver Whitecaps’ playoff loss to the Seattle Sounders, and about some of coach Carl Robinson’s curious player choices.

The Playbook
Dan Riccio on Whitecaps’ loss and how they can improve
Originally aired November 03 2017
