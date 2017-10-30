Whitecaps besting Sounders in Seattle will be a tough task

Seattle Sounders' Nicolas Lodeiro, left, pushes Vancouver Whitecaps' Christian Bolanos off the ball during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer game in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday October 29, 2017. (Darryl Dyck/CP)

Soccer commentator Mark Rogers joined Sportsnet 650’s Starting Lineup to recap the Vancouver Whitecaps’ 0-0 draw with the Sounders in the first leg of the Western Conference semifinals, and to look ahead to the return match on Thursday in Seattle.

Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Rogers: Whitecaps besting Sounders in Seattle will be 'a tough task'
Originally aired October 30 2017
