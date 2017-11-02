Set pieces could be deciding factor for Whitecaps in Seattle

Vancouver Whitecaps' Kendall Waston. (Darryl Dyck/CP)

Soccer reporter John Molinaro joined Sportsnet 650’s The Starting Lineup to preview the Whitecaps’ playoff match on Thursday against the Seattle Sounders, discussing coach Carl Robinson’s strategies, and how a Vancouver set piece goal could be the deciding factor.

Radio_Icon
Radio_Icon
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
John Molinaro on finding holes in Sounders & Carl Robinson’s strategy for Whitecaps
Originally aired November 02 2017
More from Sportsnet
Whitecaps look to knock off defending MLS champs in West semifinals
John Molinaro
De Jong wants more offence from Whitecaps in 2nd leg vs. Seattle
Sportsnet Staff