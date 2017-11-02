Whitecaps look to knock off defending MLS champs in West semifinals

The Vancouver Whitecaps will try to advance to the Western Conference finals for the first time in history on Thursday. All they have to do is beat the defending MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders – in Seattle.

Here’s what you need to know about tonight’s game at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field…

Where things stand

The Whitecaps and Sounders played to a 0-0 draw in Sunday’s opening leg of the Western Conference semifinals in Vancouver, which means this playoff series is there for the taking by both teams.

Vancouver can advance to the Western Conference finals for the first time in franchise history with a win on Thursday. A draw of 1-1 or higher would also see the Whitecaps move on.

Seattle advances only with a win – a draw is not good enough.

If the game is tied 0-0 at the end of regulation, they’ll go to 30 minutes of overtime (not sudden death), and then possibly a penalty shootout to decide the matter.

The winner will meet either the Houston Dynamo or the Portland Timbers in the Western Conference finals.

Radio_Icon Radio_Icon On Point Marinovic on Whitecaps scoreless draw: 'We didn't go out looking for the nil-nil' Originally aired October 30 2017





Whitecaps need a goal

The first leg was a tight, defensive affair with both teams playing it safe instead of trying to go for it. Seattle registered the lone shot on target, as Vancouver coach Carl Robinson purposely set up his team to defend and not give anything away.

His conservative approach worked, as the Whitecaps kept the Sounders off the scoresheet, and Vancouver heads to Seattle with a chance of taking the series.

But even though this series is delicately balanced, the Whitecaps will have to take some chances on Thursday, as they need to score at least one goal in order to beat the Sounders in this Western Conference semifinal. Seattle has to go for it, too, and that could leave them vulnerable at the back and lead to some scoring chances for Vancouver.

“We’re still in this [series], we just need to score. If we score [on Thursday] I think we have a really good chance to go through,” Whitecaps defender Marcel de Jong told Sportsnet 650.

Radio_Icon Radio_Icon Sportsnet's Starting Lineup Against Sounders, Marcel de Jong wants more offense from Whitecaps FC Originally aired November 01 2017





Whitecaps’ road woes

Seattle (11-1-3) boasted one of the best home records in MLS during the regular season, and that could be bad news for a Vancouver side that has lost four of its last six league road games (with two wins). One of those losses was a 3-0 setback in Seattle on Sept. 27. The Whitecaps were outscored 10-4 in that six-game run and failed to score in three of those games.

Both teams banged up

Both teams enter Thursday’s match with some injury concerns.

Vancouver attacking midfielders Yordy Reyna and Cristian Techera are carrying slight knocks and could be used off the bench like they were in the first leg.

Seattle forward Jordan Morris (three goals and one assist this season) and veteran defender Brad Evans have been ruled out. Influential midfielders Osvaldo Alonso and Gustav Svensson saw action as substitutes in Sunday’s game after coming back from injury layoffs, but both are questionable for Thursday’s return game.

Radio_Icon Radio_Icon Sportsnet's Starting Lineup John Molinaro on finding holes in Sounders & Carl Robinson's strategy for Whitecaps Originally aired November 02 2017





Vancouver player to watch

Kendall Waston: The Costa Rican central defender is the quarterback of the Whitecaps’ back line, and he’ll be a central figure for Vancouver as it tries to keep Seattle’s attack at bay. But Waston is also dangerous in set-piece situations, using his size and strength to get on the end of balls played into the box, like he did in setting up Vancouver’s first goal in its 5-0 win over San Jose in the knockout round.

Seattle player to watch

Clint Dempsey: The American forward sat out the first leg in Vancouver through suspension, but he’s cleared to play on Thursday. That’s good news for the Sounders, as they need to score after having so much difficulty in breaking down the Whitecaps in the first game. With a team-leading 12 goals during the regular season, Dempsey will lead the line for Seattle and test Vancouver’s defence with his intelligent runs with and without the ball at his feet.

Radio_Icon Radio_Icon On Point Molinaro on Whitecaps: Expect more conservative soccer in Seattle Originally aired October 31 2017





All-time series vs. Seattle

Sunday’s game was the first-ever MLS post-season meeting between the sides.

The Sounders hold a slight edge over the Whitecaps in the all-time MLS series, with eight wins and five draws in 20 matches. Vancouver has been pretty successful in Seattle, earning four wins and a draw in nine visits to CenturyLink Field.

The teams split the series this season, with one home win apiece and a draw.

Interesting stats

The Whitecaps failed to register a single shot on goal in the first leg vs. Seattle. The last time Vancouver didn’t have a shot on target was in a 1-0 loss in Seattle on Sept. 17, 2016.

Seattle conceded an average of 0.71 goals per home game this season, the second lowest in the league. The Sounders also recorded nine home clean sheets, tied with New England and Toronto for the most in MLS.